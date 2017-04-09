Collection of Stamps on Indira Gandhi

Compiled by Ganesh Prasad Chowdhary

Stamp collecting is a creative hobby and gives a lot of happiness and satisfaction. We learn from the hobby about countries that issued the stamps, its people, its scenery, its famous persons man or woman, its animals, birds, fishes, butterflies, transports-air, road or water through the topical thematic collection and making from the album page subject wise. A stamp of different country shows their history, events past and present. Most important personalities have been shown on stamps that have made the stamps exciting and making pages are history work on a small scale.

Stamps depicting great personality Indira Gandhi were released by many countries worldwide that include Bhutan, Bulgaria, Germany, former USSR, Russia,Republic Argentina Tanzania, Greece and many countries in addition to our counnry India.

The stamps portraying Indira Gandhi world wide accounts her life and personality,her determination,her feelings,her insight ,her thought,her loves and her emotional entanglements and tells philatelic information and depicts a magnificient portrait. one collector finds from the stamps most remarkable information about her.Stamps brings her to life for a collector and which gives sheer enjoyment and knowledge .

Indian postal stamps depicting the portraits of Indira Gandhi are a bit unique in the sense that those under the commemorative series have been remembered and collected worldwide. Other than definitive stamps featuring her, commemorative series builders of modern India, Indira Gandhi in the servicee of the Nation, Crusader for world peace,Indira Gandhi-Pryadarshani were issued in 1985 are philatelic treasure and give unimaginable philatelic charm and threvilling climax. Stamps depicting Indira Gandhi was recognized as having wider and deeper influence than obvious and clearly indicates that she followed quasi socialist policies of industrial development which was begun by her father Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru. She had close relation with Soviet Union who supported India in India`s long conflict with Pakistan which is evident from the stamps released by USSR and Russia. Those interested in research on Indira Gandhi the stamps featuring her and can find that.

She was associated with very large number of welfare and cultural organizations and institutions. On an average she used to work 17 to 18 hours a day. Her work provided her the source of recreation and relaxation. Smt. Indira Gandhi was fond of nature where from and she founded World Wild Life Fund-India a charitable organization and under her guidance large number of its sponsored stamps were issued telling the need of urgent conservation of wildlife and nature.

She took active interest in all ecological preservation efforts to her and socialistic ideals. She took a number of bold steps like abolition of privy purses and nationalization of Banks. She loved the poor and the downtrodden as also for the disabled. She launched the twenty point programme for the removal of poverty, and for the all-round progress of the nation. On the international front, India got a place of rare honor and respect at all forums Indira Gandhi`s life spanned over two third of 20th century and up to the time of her brutal assassination on 31st October 1984.She established herself as the most significant and most important political leader of India.

Indira Gandhi was born on 19th November 1917 at Allahabad to father Jawaharlal Nehru and Mother Kamala Nehru she was educated at Viswa Bharati University and Oxford University. She married to Feroze Gandhi a Parsi in 1942 a congressman. Young Indira, in her early childhood, involved in the struggle for freedom and founded the Bal Charkha Sangh, and in 1930 the VanarSena of Children during the Non- Cooperation Movement. She enrolled herself in congress as its member in 1955 and was made President of the Congress Party in 1959.

She became the Prime Minister of India first time in January 1966 and again She continued to lead the country through various challenges and trying situations up to March 1977 when in an elections she was defeated and became most unpopular leader when she assumed unpopular emergency powers and imprisoned her opponents result.

She provided dynamic leadership to this country of over 700 million people of various religions, languages and customs.

In December 1971 in secessionist conflict with Pakistan, she went to war and under her dynamic confidence and guidance the Indian armed forces achieved a swift and decisive victory over Pakistan that created a new Nation Bangladesh which increased Indian influence throughout the world. She derived inspiration from her father Nehru`s ideals and strength from Sardar Patel. She was awarded Bharatratna award in1972.

She was killed on 30th October 1984 by bullets fired by two of her Sikh bodyguards in revenge for the blue star on the Golden temple by army in June 1984 which caused deaths of more than 450 Sikh extremists.

After her death a 50 paisa Photogravure, multicolor philatelic diagonal commemorative stamp designed by Charanjit Lal and the first day cover prepared by Badar Makhmoor were released portraying her. The cancellation design was made by Alka Sharma in1984.This special stamp was most popular among the collectors of all age group and those interested hobbyists. This important now rare is my collection and is under rare category.

Writer is a senior Stamp Collector and Retd.Postmaster, Address: Bajra Bariatu Hehal Ranchi 834005