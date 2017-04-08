Slovakia Issued Stamp on Jewish Deportations

The Slovak post office is commemorating the memory of holocaust victims; with the 75th anniversary of first deportation of Jews to concentration camps, a new postal stamp named Honour was released to hounour holocaust victims. An exhibition at the Postal museum in Banská Bystrica is opening with the same name. The post office stamp Honour to holocaust victims has a monetary value of 0.85 euros, printed by Poštovní tiskárna cenin Prague with offset technique. Its motive is a detail of striped clothing with a yellow star and label with the date March 25, 1942, the day of the first transport of Jewish women from Slovakia. The author of the design is student Karin Uváčková.Alongside the stamp, the post office released an envelope and stamp FDC (first-day covers) with the date 24.3.2017 and domicile of the town Poprad. The motive of the FDC envelope is a suitcase with a yellow Jewish star from the museum of Auschwitz-Birkenau; the motive of the FDC stamp is barbed wire. The author of the engraving is academic painter Rudolf Cigánik.