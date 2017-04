By Wolfgang Beyer, Vice Chairman of the German Philatelic Collector Group ArGe Zoologie

South Korea:Postmark on Bird of Prey

The postmark will be released on 20th April 2017 the postmark will be available in Geomundo(Korea).The postmark is featuring a bird of Prey and Looks like a falcon.

Croatia:Blindworm

This postmark featuring blindworm (Anguis fragilis) will be released on 22nd April 2017 at HR-10340 VROVEC , CROATIA.