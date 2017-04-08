India: First Stamps on Educational Institutions

fdc universitiesIndia issued a set of three stamps on centenary of Bombay University,Calcutta University and Madras University.These stamps were released on 31st December 1957.Price of stamps was 10 paise each.These are the first stamps issued on Indian educational institutions.

