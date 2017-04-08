India issued a set of three stamps on centenary of Bombay University,Calcutta University and Madras University.These stamps were released on 31st December 1957.Price of stamps was 10 paise each.These are the first stamps issued on Indian educational institutions.
India: First Stamps on Educational Institutions
This entry was posted in Articles, Asian Philately, First Day Cover, History Behind A Stamp, SARC Philately, Themes, World and tagged bombay university, Calcutta University, Indian Philately, indian stamps, Madras University, Philately, stamps of India, stamps on universities. Bookmark the permalink.