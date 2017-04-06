USPS Issued New Forever Stamp on Mississippi Statehood’s 200th Anniversary

The U.S. Postal Service has released a Forever stamp on 31st March 2017 during the South Mississippi bicentennial celebration at Centennial Plaza commemorating the 200th anniversary of Mississippi statehood.The Mississippi Statehood commemorative Forever stamp is the latest addition to the Postal Service’s Statehood series. The stamp features a photograph taken by Lou Bopp in 2009. It shows a close-up of a musician’s hands as he plays his guitar. Mississippi is the birthplace of many legendary blues artists who helped create a uniquely American genre of music, including B.B. King, Muddy Waters and Bo Diddley. Also, Mississippi is home to renowned writers William Faulkner, Richard Wright and Tennessee Williams.