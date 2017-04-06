Ireland Issued emoji – no, really Stamps

Posted on April 6, 2017 by PhilaMirror

ireland emoji stampAn Post released a sheet of stamps commemorating the emoji accompanied by the phrase “Don’t Worry Be Happy” written in both Irish and English. The stamps were designed by The stone twins   two Irish brothers now based in Amsterdam.

