An Post released a sheet of stamps commemorating the emoji accompanied by the phrase “Don’t Worry Be Happy” written in both Irish and English. The stamps were designed by The stone twins two Irish brothers now based in Amsterdam.
Ireland Issued emoji – no, really Stamps
