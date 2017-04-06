China Issued Journey to the West Stamps

Posted on April 6, 2017 by PhilaMirror

china journey to the west stampsChina Post issued a set of four stamps on 30th March 2017, which visualize stories from the popular 16th-century novel Journey to the West. The whole set is priced at 5.40 yuan (79 US cents).

The classic literature was written by Ming Dynasty author Wu Cheng’en. He reproduced the accounts of Tang Dynasty monk Xuanzang who traveled from the imperial capital Chang’an (now Xi’an) to the western regions (in today’s Central Asia and India) for obtaining Buddhist sacred texts.

The new stamps are designed by young artist Li Yunzhong who employs the traditional ink-brush technique of gongbi (meticulous depictions) with vivid colors.The set is the second of a Journey to the West stamp series which were first issued in 2015.

