Article about Wolfgang Beyer

German website about philately http://www.bdph.de acknowledged senior philatelist and active writer for philamirror Mr. Wolfgang Beyer.We are publishing original article in German and its English translation.This article was published on 28th March 2017.

Kooperation mit Indien:Philatelisten finden eine gemeinsame Sprache

(Kül.) Wolfgang Beyer, 2. Vorsitzender der ArGe Zoologie, pflegt seit vielen Jahren eine intensive philatelistische Partnerschaft mit verschiedenen Vereinen in Indien. Dabei versorgt er die Freunde auf dem Subkontinent regelmäßig mit Informationen über neue Motivausgaben und Stempel. Zuletzt trat Beyer mit einem Grußwort für das Jubiläumsbulletin der Ananthapuri Philatelic Association in Thiruvananthapuram, der Hauptstadt des südindischen Bundessstaates Kerala, in Erscheinung. Im Namen des BDPh gratulierte er zum gelungenen Layout und bedankte sich gleichzeitig für die Möglichkeit, deutsche Marken und Stempel vorzustellen.Beyer nutzt die Möglichkeiten der Publikation in Indien schon seit mehreren Jahren und berichtet unter anderem über Ausstellungen, thematische Neuheiten, Sonderstempel und Individualmarken und –ganzsachen. Viele Informationen veröffentlicht er zudem bei der Zeitschrift Phila Mirror unter http://philamirror.info/category/news/(Eingestellt von: REINHARD KÜCHLER)

English Translation

Cooperation with India:Philatelists find a common language

(Kül.) Wolfgang Beyer, 2nd Chairman of the ArGe Zoologie, has maintained an intensive philatelic partnership with various associations in India for many years. He regularly provides the friends on the subcontinent with information on new motifs and stamps. At last, Beyer appeared with a greeting for the Anniversary Bulletin of the Ananthapuri Philatelic Association in Thiruvananthapuram, the capital of the southern Indian Federal State of Kerala. In the name of the BDPh, he congratulated himself on the successful layout and at the same time expressed his gratitude for the opportunity to present German stamps and stamps.

Beyer has been using the possibilities of the publication in India for several years and reports about exhibitions, thematic novelties, special stamps and individual stamps and gifts. He also publishes a lot of information at the Phila Mirror magazine.