Myanmar Issued Stamp on 70 Years of Ministry of Foreign Affairs

Posted on April 4, 2017 by PhilaMirror

myanmar foreign ministry stampIn commemoration of 70th anniversary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the postal service is selling stamps, envelopes and postcards, featuring General Aung San, the first foreign minister.About 300,000 stamps and 10,000 postcards are apparently available.”The aim of the stamp is to instil admiration, love and respect for the things Aung San has done on our country and his sacrifices,” said Thaung Naing Soe, Yangon Region’s postal manager.

Related Posts with Thumbnails
This entry was posted in Asian Philately, Commemorative Stamps, History Behind A Stamp, Miniature Sheet, New Stamps, News, Themes, World and tagged , , , , , , . Bookmark the permalink.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <strike> <strong>