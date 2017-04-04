Myanmar Issued Stamp on 70 Years of Ministry of Foreign Affairs

In commemoration of 70th anniversary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the postal service is selling stamps, envelopes and postcards, featuring General Aung San, the first foreign minister.About 300,000 stamps and 10,000 postcards are apparently available.”The aim of the stamp is to instil admiration, love and respect for the things Aung San has done on our country and his sacrifices,” said Thaung Naing Soe, Yangon Region’s postal manager.