Gibraltar Issued Stamps on Queen’s Sapphire Jubilee issued 

Posted on April 4, 2017 by PhilaMirror

gibraltar queen stampsThe set of six stamps and miniature sheet combines photos of the coronation with intricate patterns, multiple layers of graphics, and sapphire tones.The stamps are the work of local graphics designer, Stephen Perera, who said he was honoured to produce “such a historic stamp issue” after having produced the Queen’s 90th Birthday stamp issue last year.

