New Stamps from Portugal

His Holiness Francis at the Celebration of Fátima

Issue Date: 13.03.2017 Designer: Atelier Folk Design Printer: Bpost Process: Offset Values: €0.47, €0.58, €0.75, €0.80

Centenary of the Fátima Apparitions

Many Popes, from an early age, have shown special interest in the Apparitions of Our Lady in Fátima. In 1942, Pius XII – who was consecrated as bishop on the very day of 13 May 1917 – consecrated the world to the Immaculate Heart of Mary, having addressed, in Portuguese, “all those who climbed the holy mountain of Fátima.” St. John XXIII, Cardinal Roncalli, visited Fátima when he was still Patriarch of Venice, always demonstrating great devotion for the Virgin, as proved by what he later wrote, as Pope: “Lady of Fátima, I thank you for having invited me to this celebration of mercy and of love.”

St. John Paul II must be regarded as the Pilgrim Pope of Fátima. He visited the shrine three times, one of which was in gratitude for the Virgin’s intercession on the occasion of the assassination attempt of which he was target. The bullet that passed through his abdomen on 13 May 1981 can today be found in the crown on the image of the Virgin at Cova da Iria, the same image that, in 2000, the Pope presented to the bishops of the world and in front of which he consecrated the third millennium to the Virgin of Fátima.

On 13 May 2017, he will be in Cova da Iria, renewing these vows in front of hundreds of thousands of pilgrims from around the world.

Issue Date: 13.03.2017 Designer: Atelier Design & etc / Túlio Coelho Printer: INCM Process: Offset Size: Bloco/souvenir sheet: 125 x 95 mm