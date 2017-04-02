New Europa Stamps:Sweden

sweden europa stampThe theme for 2017 is castles.The Swedish EUROPA stamps come as a minisheet and depict Wanås Castle in Skåne. The castle has a history that stretches back to the Middle Ages and also offers a world-class, modern sculpture park that is celebrating its 30th anniversary this year.The minisheet depicts Malin Holmberg’s I Will Stop Loving You, a painting on the ground and tree trunks, and Anne Thulin’s Double Dribble, large red balls placed high up in the treetops. Wanås’s characteristic stepped gables represent the castle.

Issue Date: 16.03.2017 Designer: Jakob Monefeldt Colours: Four-color offsetSize: 30.6 x 38.0 mm

