Sweden Issued Stamps and Max Cards  on Butterflies

Five butterfly species in their natural environment are presented in the stamp booklet. The butterflies are the black-veined white (Aporia crataegi) on a teasel plant, the orange tip (Anthocharis cardamines) on a mustard plant, the Mazarine blue (Polyommatis semiargus) on a daisy, the Glanville fritillary (Melitaea cinxia) on a Lily of the Valley and the brimstone (Gonepteryx rhamni) on a coltsfoot.

Issue Date: 16.03.2017 Designer: Carina Länk Colours: Four-color offset Size: Coil Stamp: 36.6 x 26.5 mm, Booklet Stamp: 36.6 x 26.5 mm