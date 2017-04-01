Sweden Issued Stamps and Max Cards  on Butterflies

Posted on April 1, 2017 by PhilaMirror

sweden butterflies stampsFive butterfly species in their natural environment are presented in the stamp booklet. The butterflies are the black-veined white (Aporia crataegi) on a teasel plant, the orange tip (Anthocharis cardamines) on a mustard plant, the Mazarine blue (Polyommatis semiargus) on a daisy, the Glanville fritillary (Melitaea cinxia) on a Lily of the Valley and the brimstone (Gonepteryx rhamni) on a coltsfoot.

Issue Date: 16.03.2017 Designer: Carina Länk Colours: Four-color offset Size: Coil Stamp: 36.6 x 26.5 mm, Booklet Stamp: 36.6 x 26.5 mm

Related Posts with Thumbnails
This entry was posted in Commemorative Stamps, First Day Cover, History Behind A Stamp, Max Card, New Stamps, News, Themes, World and tagged , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , . Bookmark the permalink.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <strike> <strong>