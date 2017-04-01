By Vijay Kumar Jain

With reference to the captioned subject it is stated that a special cover titled ‘1st T20 match in Uttar Pradesh at Green Park,Kanpur’ dt.26-1-17 was approved by O/o CPMG,Lucknow and released by Chief Postmaster,Kanpur Ho .The special cover dt.26-1-17 carries logo of ‘One Day Cricket World Cup 2015 Australia-NZ’ which is totally irrelevant to the subject.

The special cover was released to commemorate ‘T20 match between India & England at Green Park,Kanpur’ and it was not a Cricket World Cup 2015 One Day International match.The logo used on the cover is a blatant error and it is apparent that facts were not verified prior to giving approval to the special cover.The logo signifies ‘ICC One Day Cricket World Cup-2015′ match and printing it on a special cover related to bilateral series between BCCI & ECB is illegal and also an infringement of copyright,if any, owned by ICC. The special cover should be withdrawn and sale should be stopped immediately.