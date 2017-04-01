One Response to Release of Erroneous Special Cover from Kanpur

  1. Hemant Kulkarni says:
    April 1, 2017 at 12:21 AM

    The claim is laughable because the stamp used (Boxing?) for the cancellation on the shown envelope is TOTALY irelevent to CRICKET. As I’ve always said, these SPCIAL COVERS HAVE BEEN A WASTE OF MONEY!

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <strike> <strong>