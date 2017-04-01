By Vijay Kumar Jain
With reference to the captioned subject it is stated that a special cover titled ‘1st T20 match in Uttar Pradesh at Green Park,Kanpur’ dt.26-1-17 was approved by O/o CPMG,Lucknow and released by Chief Postmaster,Kanpur Ho .The special cover dt.26-1-17 carries logo of ‘One Day Cricket World Cup 2015 Australia-NZ’ which is totally irrelevant to the subject.
The special cover was released to commemorate ‘T20 match between India & England at Green Park,Kanpur’ and it was not a Cricket World Cup 2015 One Day International match.The logo used on the cover is a blatant error and it is apparent that facts were not verified prior to giving approval to the special cover.The logo signifies ‘ICC One Day Cricket World Cup-2015′ match and printing it on a special cover related to bilateral series between BCCI & ECB is illegal and also an infringement of copyright,if any, owned by ICC. The special cover should be withdrawn and sale should be stopped immediately.
The claim is laughable because the stamp used (Boxing?) for the cancellation on the shown envelope is TOTALY irelevent to CRICKET. As I’ve always said, these SPCIAL COVERS HAVE BEEN A WASTE OF MONEY!