Andora Issued Stamp on Argentinian Community

Andorra is a host country, where many immigrants of different nationalities live. The first community of non-European residents in the Principality of Andorra is Argentinian, protagonist of this year’s edition of the philatelic series “Diversitat Andorrana”. With more than 700 residents with Argentine nationality, the figure is easily surpassed if we consider that many Argentines have dual nationality and are in Andorra with Italian, Spanish or French passport. As with other immigrant communities in the Principality, the Argentine community has established its own cultural association called “La Querencia”, which aims to integrate the collective within the Andorran culture and thus strengthen and consolidate relations between Communities.The stamp has a value of 1.25 euros and has as a design a composition of some of the symbols that best represent the Argentine nation. Background, May Sun on a blue background bouncing over the Pyrenees and in the foreground, the components of the traditional Argentine drink par excellence: the mate. Priming with hot water, ready for consumption, rests next to the container la bombilla, with a wood or metal straw with a filter that allows the perfect tasting of the infusion.

Issue Date: 24.02.2017 Process: Offset : 28.8 x 40.9 mm Values: €1.25