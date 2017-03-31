New Stamps on Cars from Monaco

Legendary F1 Drivers: James Hunt

James Hunt, a British driver born on 29 August 1947 in Belmont, England, competed in his first F1 Grand Prix event in Monaco in 1973. He became world champion in 1976, defeating Niki Lauda by a single point in the overall ranking. He ended his career in 1979 and died prematurely of a heart attack on 15 June 1993.

Issue Date: 08.03.2017 Designer: Michel VERRANDO Process: Heliogravure Size: 83 x 31 mm Values: €0.85, €1.10

Legendary Race Cars- Ferrari 156

It was thanks to the Ferrari 156, a single-seater F1 car, that American Phil Hill was crowned world champion in 1961, with the Ferrari team also securing the world constructors’ title. That year, the second driver of the Ferrari 156, Wolfgang von Trips, tragically lost his life in an accident during the Italian Grand Prix.

Issue Date: 08.03.2017 Designer: Fabrice MONACI Process: Offset Size: 40,85 x 30 mm horizontal Values: €1.10

Legendary Race Cars- Matra MS80

The Matra MS80 is a single-seater Formula 1 car driven by Jackie Stewart and French driver Jean-Pierre Beltoise during the 1969 World Championship. The Scottish driver won his first title in it, and it gave Matra the world constructors’ title.

Issue Date: 08.03.2017 Designer: Fabrice MONACI Process: Offset Size: 40,85 x 30 mm horizontal Values: €0.85