New Stamps from Monaco

Monte-Carlo Rolex Masters 2017

The famous tournament held as part of the ATP’s prestigious Masters 1000 series is set to host the world’s best players from 15 to 23 April.

Issue Date: 09.03.2017 Designer: Andrew DAVIDSON Process: Offset Size: 30 x 40,85 mm vertical Values: €1.70

100 Years of Battle Of Chemin Des Dames

Prince Louis II, who volunteered to serve in the French Army from August 1914, particularly distinguished himself during the battle of Chemin des Dames, which lasted from 16 April to 24 October 1917. He received a mention in the dispatches of the Army Corps, which earned him the Croix de Guerre with silver gilt star.

Issue Date: 10.03.2017 Designer: Pierre ALBUISSON – From a photo DR Archives du Palais princier de Monaco Process: 2 colours steel-engravin Colours: 2 Colours Size: 40 x 31,77 mm horizontal Values: €2.60

Bicentenary of the Palace Guards Corps

The Palace Guards Corps was established on 8 December 1817 by the Prince de Valentinois, Honoré Grimaldi, Hereditary Prince of Monaco and Administrator of the Principality, in the name of his father, Prince Honoré IV. In 1904, Prince Albert I, satisfied with the policing and guard duties carried out by the “carabiniers”, entrusted them with the security of the Palace and Royal Family. The Ordinance specified that “the service provided by the Company of Guards shall henceforth be provided by the Palace Guards”. The unit was given the name “Compagnie des Carabiniers du Prince”.

Issue Date: 10.03.2017 Process: Heliogravure Size: diameter 32 mm Values: €0.85