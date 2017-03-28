New Stamps from Spain

150th Birth Anniversary of Blasco Ibañez

Blasco Ibañez was a writer, politician and Spanish journalist. The work of Blasco Ibáñez could be cataloged within the literary naturalism but always with costumbristas and regionalist touches, sometimes of historical character and others with representations of his time.

The stamp contains a very Valencian illustration, with a montage of the typical construction of this land, the tent, used by peasants and used to be located in the nearby vegetable gardens to the irrigated areas, and a pen, as a symbol of their literary production and whose morphology resembles the roofs of these houses. Also, on the label, you can see “oryzas”, the cereal that contains rice, an essential ingredient in Valencian cuisine, which has made this land of orange and chufas, sun and sea.

Issue Date: 16.03.2017 Process: Offset Size: 40.9 x 28.8 mm Values: 1€

450 Years of The Spanish Road

The stamp includes an illustration of the profile face of King Philip II, who is considered the creator of this route, Aiming to bring money and troops to war in the Netherlands.At the bottom of the stamp, the diffuse image of an old map appears on which are drawn five red arrows representing the five main routes of this road.The Spanish Way is a historical route that toured the Spanish armies during the sixteenth and seventeenth centuries, linking Milan and Brussels, with the aim of keeping the Netherlands and the center of the Spanish Monarchy connected.

The routes crossed states allied to the Crown like Savoy and Lorraine and also territories that belonged to her. In this way they tried to protect the Mediterranean from Muslim attacks and other possible enemies. Throughout the years several routes were used to make that Way, but there are five that can be considered as main:

Route of 1567, the Duke of Alba,Route of 1595, by Archduke Alberto,Route 1601, the Gressin Bridge,Route of 1604, Virués,Route of 1634, Nordlingen

It was that first route of 1567 which marked a turning point in the history of Europe. The Duke of Alba along with 10,000 veterans of the thirds, traveled 1,100 kilometers to Brussels, carrying out one of the greatest logistical feats of military and diplomatic history.

Issue Date: 16.03.2017 Process: Offset : 28.8 x 40.9 mm Values: 2 €

Definitives Stamp on HM King Felipe VI

Two and a half years ago since King Felipe IV occupied the throne of Spain, and since then, the annual Basic Series reproduces the effigy of the monarch as they did that of his father.

The first basic series of the king was put into circulation on July 15, 1976 and since then, in Spain, as well as other countries, has as its purpose: “to cover all postage possibilities provided by the postal fee”.

This year adds a new stamp for the fee 0.05 euros, which following the line of the previous year, presents miniatures of the Royal Crown, in this case green. In the upper left appears the letter ñ, distinctive of the Spain Brand.

Felipe VI, since his coronation, has shown himself as a king worried about the situation faced by many Spanish families because of the crisis. In his last Christmas speech, he praised the effort and sacrifice, and above all the generosity and solidarity of this country.

He also stressed the need to maintain and improve coexistence, respect for others among the elderly and also in schools. Respect to the different ideologies, opinions and visions that coexist in Spain.

The king also speaks of the need for unity among the Spaniards before an uncertain future, with great challenges in which international terrorism is one of the global threats that are haunting the world.

Technological advances, new forms of communication and relationships have been introduced into our lives, and for this, society must adapt to this new reality. In this regard, he points out that education is very important, an education that fosters research, innovation and creativity in order to create a society adapted to these new times.

Issue Date: 16.03.2017 Process: Offset Size: 24.88 x 28.8 mm Values: 0.05€