First Ship on Indian Stamps

Posted on March 28, 2017 by PhilaMirror

stamp on stampsFirst ship on Indian stamps was appeared in 1954.A stamp was released to commemorate the postage stamp centenary on 1st October 1954.This stamp depicts a ship ,an aero plane a train and a cycle mail runner.

Related Posts with Thumbnails
This entry was posted in Asian Philately, Commemorative Stamps, Education, SARC Philately, Themes and tagged , , , , , , , , , . Bookmark the permalink.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <strike> <strong>