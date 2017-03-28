First ship on Indian stamps was appeared in 1954.A stamp was released to commemorate the postage stamp centenary on 1st October 1954.This stamp depicts a ship ,an aero plane a train and a cycle mail runner.
First Ship on Indian Stamps
This entry was posted in Asian Philately, Commemorative Stamps, Education, SARC Philately, Themes and tagged first stamp, Indian Philately, indian stamps, mail runner, ships on stamps, stamp centenary, stamps of India, stamps on ships, stamps on stamps, thematic philately. Bookmark the permalink.