 UAE  Issued Stamps on International Day of Happiness

Emirates Post Group has issued a set of eight new commemorative stamps to celebrate the International Day of Happiness.The new stamps feature the sun, the UAE flag, a smiling face, family and friends, the sea, the date palm tree, clouds, a flower, raindrops, and the symbols of the UAE’s National Programme for Happiness and Positivity.The initiative is in line with the vision of Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, for spreading happiness and positivity, said Emirates Post Group’s Acting CEO, Abdullah Al Ashram.