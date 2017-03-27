 UAE  Issued Stamps on International Day of Happiness

Posted on March 27, 2017 by PhilaMirror

uae happiness day stampsEmirates Post Group has issued a set of eight new commemorative stamps to celebrate the International Day of Happiness.The new stamps feature the sun, the UAE flag, a smiling face, family and friends, the sea, the date palm tree, clouds, a flower, raindrops, and the symbols of the UAE’s National Programme for Happiness and Positivity.The initiative is in line with the vision of Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, for spreading happiness and positivity, said Emirates Post Group’s Acting CEO, Abdullah Al Ashram.

Related Posts with Thumbnails
This entry was posted in Asian Philately, Commemorative Stamps, History Behind A Stamp, Miniature Sheet, New Stamps, News, Themes, World and tagged , , , , , , , , . Bookmark the permalink.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <strike> <strong>