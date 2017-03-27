Canada -France Joint Stamp Issue on Wimy Centenary

These stamps will be issued on 8th April 2017 to commemorate the centennial of the Battle of Vimy Ridge. The battle itself, from April 9-12, 1917, is generally regarded as the defining moment in Canada’s emergence as a nation. For France, it proved to be, as French ambassador to Canada Nicolas Chapuis put it, “the turning point in an uncertain war” and “part of the bedrock of the friendship between France and Canada.” The Canadian one, designed by Montreal artist Susan Scott, combines the Canadian National Vimy Memorial monument’s twin pillars with the engraved names of the thousands of Canadian soldiers who died in France during the First World War. The French stamp, by Sarah Bougault, shows the flags of the two nations alongside Canada Bereft, a statue at Vimy depicting a forlorn, cloaked woman.According to Jim Phillips, Canada Post’s director of stamp services, this marked the 20th occasion on which Canada has jointly issued stamps with another country, dating back to 1959, when Canada and the U.S. issued largely identical stamps commemoration the St. Lawrence Seaway.