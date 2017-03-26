New Pictorial Postmarks from Germany and Italy  

Posted on March 26, 2017 by PhilaMirror

By Wolfgang Beyer, Vice Chairman of the German Philatelic Collector Group ArGe Zoologie

Germany:Parrot

postmark parrotOn April 27th 2017 this postmark will be available in 12057 BERLIN. The postmark is featuring a Scarlet Macaw(Ara macao).

Germany: Arctic Explorer

german envelopegerman postmarkThis postmark and envelope will be released on 1st April 2017 in 51373 LEVERKUSEN.

 Both philatelic items are featuring Mr. Johann August Miertsching , German arctic explorer, and the ship HMS INVESTIGATOR. Both philatelic items will be issued for the annual meeting of the German Philatelic Collector Group ArGe Polarphilately

Italy: Prehistoric Man

italy postmarkThis pictorial postmark will be released from I-70121 BARI on 30th March 2017.

Related Posts with Thumbnails
This entry was posted in New Stamps, News, Special Cover, Themes and tagged , , , , , , , , , , , . Bookmark the permalink.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <strike> <strong>