New Pictorial Postmarks from Germany and Italy  

By Wolfgang Beyer, Vice Chairman of the German Philatelic Collector Group ArGe Zoologie

Germany:Parrot

On April 27th 2017 this postmark will be available in 12057 BERLIN. The postmark is featuring a Scarlet Macaw(Ara macao).

Germany: Arctic Explorer

This postmark and envelope will be released on 1st April 2017 in 51373 LEVERKUSEN.

Both philatelic items are featuring Mr. Johann August Miertsching , German arctic explorer, and the ship HMS INVESTIGATOR. Both philatelic items will be issued for the annual meeting of the German Philatelic Collector Group ArGe Polarphilately

Italy: Prehistoric Man

This pictorial postmark will be released from I-70121 BARI on 30th March 2017.