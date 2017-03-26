Means of Transport Through Ages Stamp Issue

transport stampsms means of transportfdc transport

India Post has released its mega stamp issue on means of transport on 25th March 2017.

This includes  20 stamps,six sheetlets and four miniature sheets.

The stamps  were released at Heritage Transport Museum at Tawdoo near Delhi.

The series of stamps include a set of four stamps, each on palanquins, animal driven carriages and carts, rickshaws and vintage cars.

Five First Day Covers have also been released with this stamp issue.Each FDC depicts a seprate set of stamps.

A mixed set of four stamps on public transport depicting buses, tram and metro were also released.

The images of 15 of 20 stamps released by the Department of Post were directly adopted from the museum’s collection.

