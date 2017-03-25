Special Cover Released on International Day of Forests​

Posted on March 25, 2017 by PhilaMirror

special cover forestBy Suresh Rao

International Day of Forests is celebrated worldwide on 21st March in order to increase the public awareness among communities about the values, significance and contributions of the forests to balance the life cycle on the earth. Cover Number KTK/41/2017.

