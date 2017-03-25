International Day of Forests is celebrated worldwide on 21st March in order to increase the public awareness among communities about the values, significance and contributions of the forests to balance the life cycle on the earth. Cover Number KTK/41/2017.
Special Cover Released on International Day of Forests
This entry was posted in Asian Philately, SARC Philately, Special Cover, Themes and tagged International Day of Forests, Karnataka special cover, Special Cover, special cover International Day of Forests, Special Covers, special covers 2017. Bookmark the permalink.