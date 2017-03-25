New Stamps from Finland

Sound of Silence

The Calm and tranquil stamps depict Finnish nature in different seasons and are suitable for international postcards and light letters. The sheet designed by Stiina Hovi contains fifteen international no-value indicator stamps.

Issue Date: 24.02.2017 Designer: Stiina Hovi Colours: 4 Colours

Summer Flowers

Popular postcard artist Anna-Mari West has illustrated the adorable stamp with traditional summer flowers. Her previous work includes the bunny-themed 2016 Easter stamp.

– The bunch has at least daisies, red clovers, bluebells and blueberry twigs. In my opinion, the old, worn wood surface in the picture goes well with nature’s colorful flowers. The highlight of this work was the design of the sheet—I even had the chance to add a flower-themed aphorism to it, West says. The Summer flowers sheet has fifteen domestic no-value indicator stamps. The aphorism is: ”Flowers do not solve all of the world’s problems, but they are a good start.”

Issue Date: 24.02.2017 Designer: Anna-Mari West Colours: 4 Colours