Singapore Issued Stamps on National Service

A new set of stamps that commemorates 50 years of national service (NS) here released on 14th March 2017.

The NS50 stamp set celebrates key milestones of NS since its introduction in 1967.They include the passing of the NS Bill in Parliament on March 14, 1967, the enlistment of the first batches of full-time NSmen into the Singapore Armed Forces, the Singapore Police Force, and the Singapore Civil Defence Force, as well as the introduction of the Open Mobilisation System.Also featured on the stamps are founding Prime Minister Lee Kuan Yew and former Defence Minister Goh Keng Swee.

The stamps come in five denominations – 1st local in two designs, 70 cents, 90 cents, $1.30 and $2.

Besides pre-cancelled First Day Covers and presentation packs containing the complete set ($7.70), a Collecter’s Sheet is also available for $4. It comprises two $2 stamps featuring embossed portraits of Mr Lee and Dr Goh, against a backdrop with an excerpt of Mr Lee’s speech at the sending-off dinner for the initial batch of full-time NSmen.