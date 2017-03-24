China Issued Stamps on Seasons

China has issued a set of four stamps titled Spring, Summer, Autumn and Winter, priced at 5.4 yuan (78 US cents), on 20th March 2017.Designed by established artist Feng Yuan, each stamp portrays a landscape and speaks to a philosophy adopted by ancient Chinese that man should follow natural rules in everyday life.

“Spring” shows children flying kites and swallow crossing the sky while sprouting willow trees indicating the arrival of spring.

“Summer” shows boys playing in a pool of lotus flowers and a teenage girl rowing a boat which is loaded with lotus seedpods.

“Autumn” shows children busy harvesting in a gold paddy field. And “Winter” shows children celebrating in anticipation of Spring Festival and lighting firecrackers in the snow.