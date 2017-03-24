China Issued Stamps on Seasons

Posted on March 24, 2017 by PhilaMirror

china seasons stampsChina has issued a set of four stamps titled Spring, Summer, Autumn and Winter, priced at 5.4 yuan (78 US cents), on 20th March 2017.Designed by established artist Feng Yuan, each stamp portrays a landscape and speaks to a philosophy adopted by ancient Chinese that man should follow natural rules in everyday life.

“Spring” shows children flying kites and swallow crossing the sky while sprouting willow trees indicating the arrival of spring.

“Summer” shows boys playing in a pool of lotus flowers and a teenage girl rowing a boat which is loaded with lotus seedpods.

“Autumn” shows children busy harvesting in a gold paddy field. And “Winter” shows children celebrating in anticipation of Spring Festival and lighting firecrackers in the snow.

Related Posts with Thumbnails
This entry was posted in Asian Philately, Commemorative Stamps, History Behind A Stamp, Miniature Sheet, New Stamps, News, Themes, World and tagged , , , , , , , , , . Bookmark the permalink.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <strike> <strong>