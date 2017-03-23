New Stamps from Faroe Islands

Natural Dye

The colour samples on the stamps are:

Smæra – White Clover (Trifolium repens), which give pale yellow hues.

Klokkulyngur – Bell Heather (Erica cinerea), which gives light green hues.

Korki – Ochrolechia (Ochrolechia tartarea), a lichen that grows on rocks and stones and gives purple hues.

Steinamosi – Salted Shield Lichen or Crottle (Parmelia saxatilis), also a lichen that grows on rocks and stones, which gives brownish hues.

Kattarklógv – Bog Asphodel (Narthecium ossifragum), gives more dusty yellow hues than White Clover.

Mjaðarurt – Meadowsweet or Mead Wort (Filipendura ulmaria), which gives a slightly brighter purple than the Ochrolechia.

Lakes in the Faroe Islands

Stamps depicts Sørvágsvatn and Leitisvatn lakes.

Skora River

For the native Faroese this is a part of life. In the morning lazy waves roll quietly and rhythmically against the coast – in the afternoon violent surf breaks on the same shore, leaving white foam and turquoise whirlpools in its wake. On the way to the grocery store white cumulus clouds drift lazily across the blue-grey sky – on the way home torrential rain falls from a thick dark carpet of clouds – and, believe me, in the Faroes it always rains sideways.

