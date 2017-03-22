NewZealand:Darkest Hour Stamp Issue

As the war continued its persistent trudge into 1917, New Zealanders began to grow weary of this Great War that seemed to have no end in sight. Those on the Western Front were living in cold, wet trenches, and would experience the deadliest day in New Zealand’s military history when 845 lives were lost at the Belgian town of Passchendaele.

The set of two miniature sheets in the issue feature letters from members of the Knight family written during the war – Ellen and her sons would write back and forth constantly in a bid to stay connected. The miniature sheet with four stamps features a newspaper clipping reporting on the Battle of Messines, and the miniature sheet with six stamps features a newspaper clipping reporting on Passchendaele.Issue Date 5 April 2017