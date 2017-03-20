New Stamps and Meter Cancellations on Birds and Animals

By Wolfgang Beyer, Vice Chairman of the German Philatelic Group ArGe Zoologie

Czech Republic

This sheetlet was issued on 15th March 2017 to commemorate the 60th anniversary of the Zoological garden Jihlava in the Czech Republic.The stamps are featuring Hyacinth Macaw, Red Panda, Harbor Seal, Red Kangaroo and Somali Giraffe. Each sheetlet contents 30 stamps .

United Kingdom

The meter is featuring a flying kingfisher (Alcedo atthis).

Belarus

On March 22, 2017 the Ministry of Communications and Informatization of the Republic of Belarus will issue the stamp “Crested lark” of the series “Bird of the year”.

A series continuation. Beginning nos. 473-475, 501, 501A, 559, 600, 635, 679, 720, 779, 815, 866, 919, 949, 1008, 1063 and 1113. Artist: Alexander Mityanin. Design: Marina Vitkovskaya. Printing: offset. Colour: full colour. Paper: chalk-surfaced, gummed. Perforation: comb 131/2: 13. Size of the stamp: 37×26 mm. Sheet composition: 7 stamps & 1 coupon. Size of the sheet: 96×128 mm. Print quantity: 49.000 stamps.The stamp was printed at the Republican Unitary Enterprise “Bobruisk Integrated Printing House named after A. T. Nepogodin”.

The 19th Congress of the public organization “Ahova ptushak Batskaushchyny” (Protection of Homeland Birds) declared the crested lark the bird of the year 2017 in Belarus.The crested lark is one of the four species of larks that are found in Belarus. Apart from it skylarks and woodlarks nest in Belarus, and the horned lark also arrives here in winter from the north.Over the past 30 years the number of crested larks in Europe has decreased by 95%. The species became rare in Belarus and it is included in the national Red Data Book.