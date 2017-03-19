New Stamps from Finland

Carousel

Minna Havas, a versatile illustrator and fabric pattern designer, has drawn a carousel horse for a festive, spring-themed stamp. – Old circus aesthetics is very fascinating. It was very inspiring to design the Carousel stamp and the ornamental patterns on the horse. The stamp conveys both joy and beauty, Havas says. Havas was also behind the popular Valentine’s Day stamps with faerie motifs in 2010. She has also drawn the tricholoma matsutake for the Edible mushrooms stamps that were published last fall. Havas, who has also run a clothing company, currently makes clothing fabric patterns for Vimma Company. The Carousel sheet has fifteen domestic no-value indicator stamps.

Issue Date: 24.02.2017 Designer: Minni Havas Colours: 4 Colours

Easter- Willow Twigs

Catkins bring a promise of spring Sending Easter greetings has long traditions, and a postcard with a spring theme is a delight for all recipients.

This year, the Easter stamp features a bunch of catkins painted by artist Maarit Ailio. The playfully named Virvon varvon publication was designed by Paula Salviander. The Virvon varvon sheet contains fifteen domestic no-value indicator stamps.

Issue Date: 24.02.2017 Designer: Maarit Ailio Colours: 4 Colours