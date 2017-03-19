The stamp set released to mark the integrated development of Beijing, Tianjin and Hebei Province in Shijiazhuang City, capital of North China’s Hebei Province on 9th March 2017. The thee-stamp set has a face value of 3.9 yuan ($0.56). China has set goals for more coordinated Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei regional development mainly by transferring non-essential functions of Beijing as the national capital to neighboring areas. (Source: China News Service/Zhai Yujia)
China Issued Stamps on Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei Integrated Growth
