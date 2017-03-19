China Issued Stamps on Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei Integrated Growth

The stamp set released to mark the integrated development of Beijing, Tianjin and Hebei Province in Shijiazhuang City, capital of North China’s Hebei Province on 9th March 2017. The thee-stamp set has a face value of 3.9 yuan ($0.56). China has set goals for more coordinated Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei regional development mainly by transferring non-essential functions of Beijing as the national capital to neighboring areas. (Source: China News Service/Zhai Yujia)