New Stamps from Switzerland

Baby Animals

Extinct:the otter

Otters used to be found living on the banks of practically every stretch of water in Switzerland. They became extinct in the middle of the last century as a result of over-hunting. To ensure a natural return from areas close to the border or a successful repopulation, water habitats – especially in the Central Plateau – need to be renaturized.

Extremely discreet: the lynx

The lynx was reintroduced to Switzerland in 1971. The animals are also able to survive in heavily cultivated terrain because they are extremely discreet. A stable population has established itself mainly in the Northwest Alps and the Jura.

Adaptable: the wolf

As their natural prey was being hunted by man, wolves had no choice but to feed on farm animals. This led to the wolves themselves being hunted down and eventually disappearing from Switzerland towards the end of the 19th century.

Willing migrant: the bear

Close on one hundred years after becoming extinct, almost every summer since 2005 a brown bear has roamed through Switzerland’s Alpine valleys. The animals come from the Austrian-Italian-Slovenian border region. Bears essentially live inconspicuously and their presence is frequently not even noticed. Issue Date: 23.02.2017 Designer: Simon Hofer, Berne Printer: Cartor Security Printing, La Loupe, France

Process: Offset Colours: 4 Size: Stamps: 33×28 mm, Sheet: 195×140 mm (4 rows of 5 stamps) Values: CHF 0.85, 1.00, 1.50, 2.00

200 Years of Hergiswil Glass Craftsmanship

The Hergiswil Glassworks, whose roots go back to 1723, moved into its current prem- ises in 1817. In the 200 years that followed, it experienced an extremely eventful history. Today, it is the last production site in Switzerland that still creates handmade, mouth-blown glass artefacts. Roberto Niederer, long-serving company boss and father of the current CEO, developed a product back in 1965 that to this day remains a big seller: the Anna goblet, named after its creator’s mother. It is available as a water, cocktail, red or white wineglass.

The stamp depicts the moment when out of the liquid, glowing mass a skilfully formed clear, pure glass evolves; it also shows the glass-blower’s glove, tongs and blowpipe as symbols of the craft

Issue Date: 23.02.2017 Designer: Simon Hauser and David Schwarz, Basel Printer: Joh. Enschedé, Haarlem, Netherlands Process: Offset and UV varnish Colours: 4 Size: Stamps: 32.5×40 mm, Sheet: 162×190 mm (4 rows of 4 stamps) Values: CHF 1.00

Niklaus von Flüe 1417 – 2017

Niklaus von Flüe, also known as Brother Klaus, was a farmer, councillor and judge. As a seeker of God, a mystic and hermit, he became a highly in uential adviser and peace broker. He had a prominent impact on Switzerland’s history.

In the period following the Burgundian Wars, when various meetings (diets) held between delegates of the cities of Lucerne, Zurich and Berne on the one side and the rural communes of Uri, Schwyz, Unterwalden, Glarus and Zug on the other failed to produce an agreement, the Confederation was under threat of collapse. It was thanks solely to the intermediation of Brother Klaus that the Treaty of Stans came into being in 1481, which ultimately also led to the cantons of Fribourg and Solothurn being admitted into the Confederation. Until the French invasion of Switzerland in 1798, it represented the sole quasi-constitutional foundation that the Old Confederation had.

Designed by Obwalden native Markus Bucher, the special stamp accentuates the iconographic quality of the underlying portrait by an unknown painter. Bucher focuses in particular on the intrinsically peaceful yet very penetrating, far-sight- ed gaze. The reductive, linear execution underscores the simple and ascetic life that recluse Niklaus von Flüe led.

Issue Date: 23.02.2017 Designer: Markus Bucher, Zurich Printer: Cartor Security Printing, La Loupe, France Process: Offset Colours: 4 Size: Stamps: 28×33 mm, Sheet: 140×195 mm (5 rows of 4 stamps) Values: CHF 1.00