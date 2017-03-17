Romania Issued Stamp on Postcrossing

Postcrossing began as a project between friends sharing the same passion. In 2005, Paulo Magalhães, a Portuguese student who liked to receive and send postcards, developed a web site that provides a free platform for people who want to exchange postcards.The project slogan is: “send a postcard and receive a postcard back from a random person, somewhere in the world”.Currently, the number of registered members is over 660,000 from approximately 200 countries.

The 1364 members from Romania registered until now on the Poscrossing platform, sent in the last 11 years of activity over 120,000 postcards throughout the world, thus becoming important ambassadors of our country.

Issue Date: 24.02.2017 Designer: Razvan Popescu Process: Offset Colours: 4 ColoursSize: Stamp size: 48 x 33mm, Minisheet size: 160 x 115 mm Values: 4 Lei