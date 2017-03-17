Norway Issued Stamps on Royal Couple’s 80th Birthdays

Both King Harald V and Queen Sonja turn 80 this year. Crown Prince Harald was born on 21 February 1937 – the first time in 567 years that an heir was born in Norway. A little over a month after Prince Harald’s third birthday came April 9; the German occupation and escape across the border to Sweden. Next came five years in exile in the United States with his mother and siblings. When Prince Harald returned home in 1945, he had lived most part of his life as a refugee. On 17 January 1991, King Olav V passed away in his sleep at Kongsseter Royal Lodge and the Crown Prince and Princess were now king and queen of Norway. Sonja Haraldsen was born on 7 July 1937 in Oslo. She was educated in Switzerland and later studied at the University of OsloQueen Sonja is not just known as an accomplished art historian, she is an active artist herself, both with a camera in the Norwegian outdoors and inside a studio with both graphics and canvas. King Harald is and has been one of our top sailors, and pictures of his daring trip to the Amazon have delighted and impressed many.

