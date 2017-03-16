The set features three market types of Vietnam, including a mountain market, a village market and a floating market.Designed by painter To Minh Trang of the Vietnam Post Corporation, the stamp collection includes three stamps measuring 60 x 25 millimetres.
Vietnam Issued Stamps on Traditional Markets
This entry was posted in Asian Philately, Commemorative Stamps, History Behind A Stamp, New Stamps, News, Themes, World and tagged asian stamps, fish market, mountain market, stamps of vietnam, traditional market, Vietnam market, Vietnam traditional markets stamps, village market. Bookmark the permalink.