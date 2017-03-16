Vietnam Issued Stamps on Traditional Markets

Posted on March 16, 2017 by PhilaMirror

vietnam marketsThe set features three market types of Vietnam, including a mountain market, a village market and a floating market.Designed by painter To Minh Trang of the Vietnam Post Corporation, the stamp collection includes three stamps measuring 60 x 25 millimetres.

