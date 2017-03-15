New Swiss Stamps

50 years of the Swiss Heart Foundation

The Swiss Heart Foundation is celebrating its 50th anniversary. The special stamp designed by Bernese graphic artist Jenny Leibundgut Riggs shows a symbolized heart in the colours of the blood circulation system with stylised pulse sound waves running across it. Lending a scientific undertone, the shining silver background stands for research, another of the Heart Foundation’s areas of activity.

Issue Date: 23.02.2017 Designer: Jenny Leibundgut, Berne Printer: Joh. Enschedé, Haarlem, Netherlands Process: Offset and Silver : 4 Size: Stamps: 40×32.5 mm, Sheet: 190×162 mm (4 rows of 4 stamps)Values: CHF 1.00

200th anniversary of the bicycle

Patented under the name “draisine”, this new means of transport was soon forgotten, but not the idea behind it: The invention of pedals in 1866 soon led to the development of the high wheel or penny-farthing, which proved quite dangerous and was immediately banned in many places. It wasn’t until the introduction of the rear wheel chain drive in the 1880s that the modern bicycle took off. Today the bicycle is seen as an efficient and highly ecological means of transport that enhances the quality of life. It doesn’t create exhaust or noise emissions and only takes up a few square metres of parking space. Consciously printed in black-and-white, the two special stamps both show the draisine and a modern bicycle. One stamp has the former in the foreground, the other the latter.

Issue Date: 23.02.2017 Designer: Vaudeville Studios, Zurich Printer: Cartor Security Printing, La Loupe, France Process: Offset Colours: 1 : Stamps: 33×28 mm, Sheet: 194×140 mm (4 rows of 5 stamps) Values: CHF 1.00

50 years of Schilthorn – Piz Gloria

Shortly before the opening of the newly built revolving restaurant, the Bond film “On Her Majesty’s Secret Service” was shot in and around the imposing building on the Schilthorn summit. The 2970 metre high mountain in the film was called Piz Gloria – and this name has stuck until the present day. The fascination that this impressive summit exudes is equally everlasting. Hardly any other place in the Alps offers such a breathtaking vista of the world-famous Eiger, Mönch and Jungfrau formation – a UNESCO World Heritage site – plus 200 more mountain peaks. A look in the opposite direction affords a view of the shimmering surface of Lake Thun and across Switzerland’s Central Plateau to the hillscapes of the Jura.

The two CHF 1.00 special stamps marking the 50th anniversary show the revolving restaurant and the cable car, each in front of the “Swiss skyline” taking in the Eiger, Mönch and Jungfrau. The two sheetlets depict the complete route from the Stechelberg base station via Gimmelwald, Mürren and Birg to the Schilthorn summit.

Issue Date: 23.02.2017 Printer: Joh. Enschedé, Haarlem, Netherlands Process: Offset Colours: 4 Size: Stamps: 33×28 mm, Sheetlet: 192×95 mm (2 rows of 4 stamps) Values: CHF 1.00