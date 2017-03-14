Germany:Pictorial Postmark and Stationary on Geologist

By Wolfgang Beyer, Vice Chairman of the Gerrman Philatelic Collector Group ArGe Zoologie

germany geologist postmarkThe postmark is featuring the German geologist Abraham Gottlob Werner.It will be released on 24th March 2017 in 98617 NEUBRUNN.

Stationary

germany geology stationarygermany geology stationaryFour envelopes of this issue will be available during the annual Meeting of the German Philatelic Collector Group ArGe Bergbau und Geowissenschaften(Mining and Geology) on March 24th 2017 in Neubrunn and Rohr in the rural region Rhön of Germany.The stationeries (four envelopes ) are featuring four different Pictures of Mining and Geology.

