New Zealand Issued Stamps on Native Freshwater Fish

$1.00 Lowland Longjaw Galaxias-With its thin, elongated body and small fins, the glittery lowland longjaw is one of the ‘pencil’ galaxias. This shape allows them to burrow into the gravel to lay eggs, feed and to survive during flooding or low flows. They are named after their distinctive upturned lower jaw. Found only in the Kauru and Kakanui Rivers, and a handful of streams in the upper Waitaki catchment, this species is thought to have less than 250 mature adults, making it one of our rarest native fish species.$1.80 Redfin bully, Toitoi-Bring on the colour circus! The redfin bully male has flashy red markings on his tail and fins compared to the duller brown female. He dutifully guards their eggs until they hatch, temporarily turning black for this role. You can spot a redfin bully by the diagonal strips on the cheeks, similar to war paint. The redfin tends to live close to the coast in stony streams and these acrobatic climbers can be found above waterfalls. The young larvae of the species wash out to sea and return to freshwater as juveniles.

$2.20 Longfin eel, Tuna-This familiar favourite is only found in New Zealand, can live for over 100 years and grow into legendary two-metre giants. Sadly, eels of this size are becoming rarer, as concerns grow over the effects of commercial fishing, habitat destruction and damming. Tuna is of utmost significance to Māori, and traditionally was an important food source. Found widespread around New Zealand, the young elvers are phenomenal climbers of waterfalls. The longfin must complete an epic migration to Tongan waters to breed right at the end of their life.

$2.70 Lamprey, Kanakana, Piharau-The lamprey is a primitive jawless fish, sometimes mistaken for an eel. It has a round mouth with rasping teeth and seven gill pores among other distinctive features. Lamprey adults spend their lives at sea as ‘vampire parasites’ on other fish, then migrate to freshwater to breed. In freshwater, they change from a metallic blue to a dull brown, and the male develops a bizarre baggy pouch under the eyes. The species is found around the Southern Hemisphere.

$3.30 Torrentfish, Panoko-This riffle-surfer has adapted to fast-flowing water. In fast flows its strong pectoral fins anchor it to the riverbed and prevent it from washing away! The zebra-like camouflage colourings and its tendency to freeze when threatened make this a hard fish to spot. It moves into slower flows at night to feed. The torrentfish is endemic to New Zealand and typically widespread throughout. It resembles its more familiar marine relative, the blue cod.

Issue Date-1st March 2017