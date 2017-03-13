Birds of Tokelau Stamp Issue

There are three main species that dominate Tokelau’s native bird population, the black noddy or lakia, the brown noddy or gogo and the white tern or akiaki. A 2011/2012 survey revealed that each of these birds had been found in mating pairs numbering well into the thousands on each of Tokelau’s three atolls.

Throughout the year, Tokelau’s three atolls are also visited by various duck species from the north and the long tailed kern from New Zealand. Despite these visitors and the dominance of three species, a range of native birds are found across the atolls in smaller numbers. These native species include the Tiafee, Lakia, Katafa Gogo and Fuakoo, each of which is featured in this stamp issue.

Issue Date-1st March 2017