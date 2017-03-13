Armenia Issued Stamp on Alexander Mantashyan

Armenia issued a stamp dedicated to the 175th birth anniversary of a prominent Armenian businessman and philanthropist Alexander Mantashyan on 3rd March 2017. It said the postage stamp was cancelled by transport, communications and information technology minister Vahan Martirosyan, the chairman of the Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs Arsen Ghazaryan, the head of the Union of Philatelists Hovik Musayelyan and the acting executive director of HayPost Hayk Ayvazyan.The face value of the postage stamp is 380 drams. The stamps were printed by the French printing house Cartor. The print-run is 40 thousand copies. The design of the postage stamp was made by Vahan Mkrtchyan.