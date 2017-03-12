Qatar Issued Stamps on Environment Day

Stunning images of rare species of marine organisms found in Qatari waters are featured in Qatar Environment Day commemorative stamps Qatar Postal Services Company (Q-Post) launched yesterday at Arab Postal Stamps Museum at Katara. The six postage stamps and two souvenir sheets, which will be available starting Monday, depict hermit crab; sea slug; coral polyps and cnidarian, annelidan and crustacean species. “Q-Post has decided to issue special stamps to mark Qatar Environment Day, which falls on February 26, to raise awareness among people in Qatar about our country’s rich marine resources that not many people know,” said Ali Ebrahem Sayyar, Head of Public Relations at Q-Post.