New Zealand Issued Stamps on 100 Years of  HMHS Marama visited Timaru

Two stamps depicting the HMHS Marama have been produced in recognition of 100 years passing since it visited Timaru.The hospital ship brought injured World War I soldiers back to New Zealand, stopping at Auckland, Wellington, Lyttelton and Port Chalmers.It stopped at Timaru on March 9, 1917, at the invite of Timaru District mayor E R Guiness, so the people of South Canterbury could see the ship they had helped fundraise for, Timaru Philatelic Society president Alistair Pike said.The ship dropped 20 South Canterbury soldiers home and was welcomed by a parade, Pike said. “We’ve produced a special stamp, a ‘cinderella’ stamp, because you can’t use them in postage. We’ve also produced others called a CAL [customised advertising label] – a real stamp you can actually use because you pay New Zealand Post for the right to have their logo on it.”