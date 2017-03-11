New Stamps from Spain

Guadalajara

Spain has launches a new philatelic series is inaugurated where the Spanish provinces will be protagonists of the stamps. 12 months, 12 stamps, 12 provinces. Each month, a Spanish province will be the protagonist of the stamp to be sold in that province

During this year, the provinces chosen are: Guadalajara, Cádiz, Cáceres, Barcelona, ​​Córdoba, Asturias, Tarragona, Las Palmas, Santa Cruz de Tenerife, Illes Balears, Teruel and Soria.The first of the provinces that stars a stamp of this series, is Guadalajara.

Issue Date: 02.01.2017 Process: Offset Size: 35 x 24,5 mm Values: Tarifa A

Spanish Antarctic Activity

More than 12,000 kilometers away from Spain is one of the three volcanoes of Antarctica that forms the island whose name in English, Deception Island, translated incorrectly into Spanish as Isla Decepción but that really means Isla Engaño. It is here that in 1989, the military shelter Gabriel de Castilla is installed on the island, managed by the Operations Division of the General Staff of the Army, which in turn is coordinated by the Spanish Polar Committee.

Its name is due to Gabriel of Castile, navigator and Spanish explorer to whom the discovery of the Antarctic is attributed to him at the beginning of century XVII.

The stamp brings together an image of the wonderful Antarctic landscape with the Spanish base in the background. In the foreground, a penguin appears, which forms part of the emblem of the base.The C-rate seal features a thermography printing system, whose ink is iridescent that causes a feeling of filaments of ice around the perimeter of the seal.

Issue Date: 30.01.2017 Process: Offset Size: 40.6 x 28.38 mm Values: Tarifa C

Huelva: Spanish Capital of Gastronomy

Huelva has been chosen as the Spanish Capital of Gastronomy during 2017. This year, has been selected.For the first time a coastal province has been chosen. The jury has recognized the cuisine of the sea, all those products that every morning arrive in boats to the market where they are selected to become exquisite dishes. The stamp includes the image of the logo of Huelva Spanish Capital of Gastronomy 2017, which forms a fan with some of the typical products of the place: choco, ham, strawberries, prawns and wine. On a white background, these products take all the protagonism on a trace of black ink, sepia, that always gives a touch of elegance to the dishes.

Issue Date: 20.01.2017 Printer: Offset : 57.6 x 40.9 mm Values: Tarifa A2