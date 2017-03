Red Pears

The stamp will be issued on 23rd March 2017.The new stamp will be issued in Cleveland, Ohio, and nationwide in a pane of 20.

Oscar de la Renta

The new “forever stamps” showcases a portrait of de la Renta and images of some of his most exquisite gowns.At stamp unveiling, former presidential candidate Hillary Clinton lauded the Dominican-American designer. Clinton said De la Renta exemplified a loving America “every single day.”