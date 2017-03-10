 First Swiss Digital Stamp

Posted on March 10, 2017

swiss digital stampSwiss Post has issued stamps with multimedia elements as part of its efforts to win the attention of consumers and philatelists.The first stamp edition of the current year contains interactive elements, such as surveys and competitions and can be accessed using a smartphone.By scanning the special stamp series on animal babies, a video provides additional facts on individual animal species portrayed, the company says.

