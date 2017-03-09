Pakistan Issued Stamps on 13th ECO Summit

Posted on March 9, 2017

pakistan eco stampsThe ‘First Day Cover’ and Leaflet describing the ECO and the 13th ECO Summit Islamabad are also issued along with the stamps, he informed. The stamps contain official logo and message (Connectivity for Regional Prosperity) of the summit.

