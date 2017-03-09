New Stamps from Canada

Spring Stamps 2017

Two varieties are selected; The yellowish “Lakeside daisy” was named after a shoreline village in Ohio, but is now found almost exclusively in Ontario along the Bruce Peninsula and Manitoulin Island which separate Georgian Bay from Lake Huron. It is listed as a “threatened” plant on both the federal and Ontario provincial species-at-risk lists as the perennial thrives in areas of exposed bedrock and thin soil, which are often areas prone to development.

The other is the lavender coloured “Showy fleabane” found in wet meadows and open forests at higher elevations in Alberta and British Columbia.

Black History Month stamp

Canada Post’s Black History Month series recalls the earliest-known Canadian of African descent, about whom so little is known that there is widespread disagreement even as to his surname.Canada, like the United States, celebrates Black History Month each February. Canada Post’s Black History Month stamp series began in 2009.

The new non denominated “P” permanent-rate stamp (85¢) honoring Mathieu Da Costa was issued Feb. 1. In a press release, Canada Post refers to him as a “17th century interpreter believed to be the first person of African descent to arrive in Canada whose name is known today.”