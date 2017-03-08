New Stamps from Spain

International Year of Sustainable Tourism for Development

The year 2017 has been declared by the United Nations as International Year of Sustainable Tourism for Development and with this, it aims to raise awareness on this issue, with special interest in promoting economic growth; Social inclusion, employment and poverty reduction; Resource efficiency, environmental protection and climate change; Cultural values, diversity and heritage and, finally, peace and security.

The two stamps present a similar image of prints engraved on the sand and snow respectively. The image of a beach with the sea in the background, represents that coast tourism that thanks to the climate of spain, make it very attractive for tourists from all over the world. The Sierra Nevada, reminds us of that other white tourism, of cold, sport and nature. Both stamps also collect the logo of this celebration, which is represented by a dandelion that begins to undo and fly through those two landscapes so desirable.

Issue Date: 17.01.2017 Process: Offset : 35 x 24.5 mm Values: 1.25 €, 1.35 €

500 Years of of Spanish Spelling Rules

In 1517, after Introductiones latinae (1481), Lexicon Latin-Castellanum and Castilian-Latin (1492) and his famous Castilian Grammar (1492), Antonio de Nebrija published his Rules of Spanish Orthography. This year the fifth centenary anniversary is celebrated.

For this reason, Correos issues a stamp within its series Efemerides, to commemorate the appearance of this work that has had so much to do in the evolution of Castilian.

Antonio de Nebrija was one of the great humanists of the Renaissance. He was born in Lebrija in 1444 and graduated in Rhetoric and Grammar from the University of Salamanca. He moved to Bologna where he studied subjects such as Theology, Latin, Medicine, Law or Mathematics among others.

He returned to Spain with the intention of revolutionizing the teaching of Latin in our country by publishing Introductiones latinae, basic text for the students of this language until the 19th century.

After leaving the University of Salamanca for disagreements with his colleagues who did not allow him to take the chair of Grammar, he entered the University of Alcalá de Henares. He published his Grammar of the Castilian language and its two dictionaries of Latin and Castilian.

His Grammar advanced all subsequent studies on the subject, was the first grammarian to consider the Romance language worthy of being studied.

After his famous work, the Rules of Spanish Orthography arrived in 1571.

Nebrija died in Alcalá de Henares on July 5, 1522.The stamp that is issued, includes the image of the face of the Nebrija sculpture that is located on the main facade of the National Library of Madrid, inserted in the V, Roman number that represents the centennial that is commemorated. At the bottom of the stamp appear different overlapping letters that recall the art that this illustrious man took to the highest.

Issue Date: 16.01.2017 Process: Offset Size: 40.9 x 28.8 mm Values: Tarifa A

500th Death Anniversary of Cardinal Cisneros

On 8 November 1517 Cardinal Gonzalo Jimenez de Cisneros died in Roa when he was traveling to Valladolid to meet the future King Charles I, just arrived from to Flanders.Don Gonzalo Jimenez de Cisneros was born in Torrelaguna in 1436. He took the path of the Church, starting his studies in Roa and later moving to Alcalá de Henares, Salamanca and Rome among other places.

He held various ecclesiastical positions until he became a cardinal in 1507. These positions served to endow him with an important political power, next to Queen Isabel the Catholic, becoming regent of Castile after the death of the queen Isabel and the incapacity of her daughter Juana, and also, after the death of Fernando Of Aragon, waiting for his grandson Carlos, to take possession of the Crown.He endowed the institution of the best masters and the most exquisite buildings and was concerned that the University would be endowed with a large library with a large number of books on all arts and sciences.

Issue Date: 19.01.2017 Process: Offset Size: 40.9 x 28.8 mm Values: Tarifa B