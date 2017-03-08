My Stamp:Energy Efficiency Services Limited

EESL is a Joint Venture Company of PSUs of Ministry of Power, Govt. of India.Objectives of the company are-

To carry out and promote the business of Energy Efficiency and climate change including manufacture and supply of energy efficiency services and products.

To implement energy efficiency projects for Demand Side Measures including municipal functions, agriculture, public building, lighting etc.

To implement schemes, programs and policies of central and state governments or its agencies.

To carry out such other activities as offered by the Central Govt., State Govt., Bureau of Energy Efficiency or any other agencies related to the Energy Efficiency and climate change.

Partner with private ESCO’s and other companies to promote energy efficiency.

To provide consultancy services in the field of CDM projects, Carbon Markets, Demand Side Management, Energy Efficiency, Climate change and other related areas.

To identify and impart training to build the capacity of stakeholders.

To act as a resource center in the field of Energy Efficiency and take up the activities of Capacity Building Training and other related activities.